Former skipper Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan’s fielding in Australia

Former Pakistan Test captain Ramiz Raja has criticised the fielding display of the Men in Green in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia in Canberra. While speaking in a Youtube video, the famous commentator said that there is a drastic need for improvement in the field. “Fielding is a serious concern as it fails to create any pressure. Even though 150 was a modest total, but you can still create opportunities if you have a gun fielding unit,” said Raja. “Out of the 11 players on the field, eight are passengers. Apart from Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman, no one is athletic in the field. You can always challenge them for a single.”

The 57-year-old was also disappointed with Pakistan’s top-order, however, he lauded the efforts of Pakistan T20I skipper Babar Azam and middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed. “You can’t play with an attacking mode if your top-order is out of form. Fakhar is terribly out of touch due to which Pakistan is unable to get a good start,” he said. “Babar is fighting a lone battle with his batting. If at some point, he fails to handle the pressure of carrying the entire batting line-up, then you can imagine where our batting will stand. Iftikhar played a dashing innings and showed that he has returned as an improved batsman. It remains to be seen if the management will continue with him as a finisher or will make use of his form by moving him up the order,” he added. The cricketer-turned-commentator also lamented the lack of early breakthroughs provided by the Men in Green’s left-arm pacers.