Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow gets sweet birthday message from ‘Uncle’ Vin Diesel

Late actor Paul Walker’s little girl is not so little anymore. Meadow Walker celebrates her 21st birthday today, and she’s certainly feeling the love from her late father’s close pal and co-star Vin Diesel. The Fast & Furious star took to Instagram on Monday with a heartfelt tribute to Meadow.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming but the truth is I have always been proud of you,” the actor wrote alongside an image of the young star. “Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

Meadow responded, “Thank you so much. I can’t wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you.”

‘I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming but the truth is I have always been proud of you,’ the actor wrote alongside an image of the young star

Since Paul’s tragic death almost six years ago, Meadow has developed a special bond with Vin’s family. In fact, the actor named his 4-year-old Pauline after Walker, and Meadow frequently spends time with his daughters.

This past September, Vin and the other stars from the Fast & Furious franchise honored Paul on what would have been his 46th birthday. Tyrese penned a letter to his co-star and remarked that his “mind was blown from how tall, beautiful [and] how strong” Meadow looked after recently spending time with her.

Meadow continues to uphold her father’s legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation, which advocates for ocean and wildlife conservation. You can look back at her and Paul’s inseparable bond in our gallery below:

November 30 marks the six-year anniversary of Walker’s death. The beloved star was just 40-years-old when he suffered fatal injuries in a high-speed car crash.