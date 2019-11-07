Miley unfollows Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter after back-to-back breakups

Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus has unfollowed her exes Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter on Instagram.

While the exact timing of the social media moves is unclear, it seems as though the singer unfollowed the celebrities after the respective breakups. For instance, the last photo she liked from Hemsworth’s account was a picture he posted of the then-couple from June. Similarly, the last photo Cyrus liked from Carter’s account was a picture from their summer getaway.

For what it is worth, actor Liam Hemsworth also doesn’t follow Miley Cyrus. Although, Carter still does.

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split in August after less than a year of marriage. The actor then filed for divorce later that month.

It was around this time that Cyrus and Carter sparked romance rumours. The two were photographed kissing during a trip to Lake Como, Italy in August. However, Cyrus slammed any cheating rumours. Carter and Cyrus then called it quits in September.

The Hills: New Beginnings star looked back at their romance in a recent essay for Elle.

“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” Carter wrote at the beginning of the op-ed, not naming any names. “Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I’ve never really had a ‘type.'”

Just a few weeks after news of Cyrus and blogger Kaitlynn Carter’s split broke, the “Malibu” singer was spotted kissing Cody Simpson. The two have continued to pack on Public Displays of Affection ever since. It seems like Hemsworth has also moved on. He was spotted hanging out with Maddison Brown earlier this fall.