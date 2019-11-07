Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell may join Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’

Actor Andy Serkis may join Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’ to play Bruce Wayne’s trustworthy butler – Alfred. Matt Reeves upcoming directorial is also in talks to get Colin Farrell on board to play the Penguin, reported Variety. While Pattinson will be seen in the titular role, Zoe Kravitz will essay Catwoman and Paul Dano is set to play the Riddler, the former employee at Wayne Enterprises who idolises Bruce before turning bad. The pre-production on the DC Comics adaptation is expected to start this summer. The movie is being described as having a grounded take on Batman and will feature many of his villains. Ben Affleck was the last actor to play Batman on the big screen in 2016’s ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and 2017’s ‘Justice League’. Serkis, if finalised for the role, will join Michael Gough, Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons, who have previously played Alfred.