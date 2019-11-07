PM sets up special cell to monitor availability, prices of food items

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed for establishment of ‘Special Cell’ in the Ministry of National Food Security with an immediate effect for taking timely decisions about assessment of demand and supply of essential items.

The prime minister chaired a meeting about prices of various essential items. The meeting reviewed present situation of prices of essential items, particularly flour, ghee, sugar and other commodities, and the steps taken regarding price control. Provincial chief secretaries briefed the prime minister about availability of flour in their respective provinces and its prices. They informed the meeting that wheat situation in the country is satisfactory after supply of the commodity from PASCO storage houses to the provinces and presently there is no complaint of shortage of wheat in the country.

The prime minister stressed for taking all possible administrative and other steps to control the prices of essential edible items. He directed for using new technology to reduce the difference in prices in wholesale and retail markets. He also directed for making border management more effective to check smuggling of wheat, flour and fine flour.

The meeting decided that strict action will be taken against elements involved in smuggling and the government officials assisting them in the crime. The prime minister said effective administrative steps should be taken so that hoarding and profiteering can be checked.

The prime minister was informed about present situation of ghee prices, particularly after the government decision to defer implementation of axel load policy for a year. The prime minister directed that following the postponement of axel load policy, reduction in prices of ghee must be ensured so that public can be provided relief.

The meeting decided that a place should be provided for cultivators at tehsil level by the government where they can sell their commodities without any fee and expenditures. The prime minister said besides taking effective steps by the provincial administration against profiteers and hoarders, a weekly report about essential items at district and tehsil level should also be sent to the Prime Minister Office so that real prices of the commodities could be checked. The meeting decided for utilization of Utility Stores in an effective way so that supply of essential items to the people could be ensured.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad briefed the meeting about launching of a mobile application, ‘Durust Daam’, in the federal capital to control price hike and difference of rates in the markets. The meeting decided to introduce the same system in Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore cities of Punjab with immediate effect.