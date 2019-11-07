Bilawal calls upon courts to deliver justice to Benazir

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday questioned that when would his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto get justice.

Addressing Multan Bar Association here, the PPP chief said he and his family have stood witness to the kind of justice imparted by the judicial system in Pakistan. “Today, we are still talking, thinking and fighting for justice, democracy and human rights,” he said, adding, “You can’t simply separate this struggle from the Bhutto family […] those who performed the legislation were hanged.”

“We respect our honourable judges and lawyers who fought against dictatorship and stood by democracy,” he said, while praising brave judges who, despite oppression, wrote dissenting notes which had put their lives at risk. “Ten years ago, then president Zardari sent a presidential reference to the Supreme Court to review the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but after 10 years, I went and knocked on the doors of the court and tried to become party in the petition but we are still waiting for justice,” he said.

“In Naya Pakistan, there shouldn’t be any place for political victimisation […] in Naya Pakistan, we are still facing fake cases,” he said, while asking for the release of Zardari in all cases. “Why new laws are made for PPP?” he asked.