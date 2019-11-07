Armed forces ready to face any internal, external challenges: Alvi

President Arif Alvi has said the country’s armed forces are capable and ready to face any internal and external challenges.

He was addressing a ceremony after witnessing PAF’s fire power demonstration in Sonmiani on Wednesday.

The President said the armed forces stood in complete synergy during the two decade long war on terrorism.

He said our forces have also demonstrated their resolve and capability against any aggression.

The President said Pakistan wishes to maintain peaceful relations with all the nations especially the neighbours. He however said we are not oblivious to safeguarding our national interests and sovereignty.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination. He urged the international community to bring an end to blatant human rights violations and curfew in occupied Kashmir and expedite the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

PAF showcases strength, capability at Sonmiani firing range

Strongly hailing the professionalism and capabilities of the PAF, the President said the air force has a proud history of defending the country’s aerial frontiers.

The President was also appreciative of the PAF’s pursuit for modernization through indigenization.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday conducted a live-fire demonstration at the military’s Sonmiani firing range in Balochistan.

During the demonstration, the air force showcased its strength and capability.

Fighter aircraft, including the JF-17 and the and the F-7 PG, conducted strafing and bombing runs on mock targets during the demonstration, which was followed by manoeuvres by the force’s ground element.

The Special Services Wing (SSW) of the PAF conducted a mock raid on an urban structure and also gave a live-fire demonstration. Early warning aircraft, helicopters and fighter jets also took part in a flypast towards the end of the demonstration.