Final autopsy report suggests Dr Nimrita Kumari was raped

The final post-mortem report of high-profile murder case of Dr Nimrita Kumari, final year student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana, has finally been issued by the Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO), Dr Amrita, of Chandka Medical College Hospital.

The WMLO is of the opinion as per the autopsy report the death of the deceased Dr. Nimrita was by producing Asphyxial signs caused by ligature on the neck as the ligature marks tally with the ligature found. Such signs are produced either in strangulation or hanging & to be ascertained through circumstantial evidence as corroborative at the crime scene by state investigation authorities, she added. She said in the report that DNA test confirms of a male DNA profile indicated from semen stains & clothes in sent, high vaginal swab also indicate sexual act with the deceased.

Dr Nimrita Kumari Chandani was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019. The Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, had claimed at the very outset prior to police investigations that she committed suicide but this final autopsy report has exposed that Nimrita was actually raped and then murdered. After massive protests across the province and abroad Sindh Government had ordered judicial enquiry to find the truth which is being conducted by the District & Sessions Judge, Larkana, on the directions of the Sindh Government through Sindh High Court which is still underway.

Dr Vishal, brother of the deceased, had also claimed that her sister has been killed which now has been proved. Now police will have to trace the accused either through DNAs or through its probe after the judicial enquiry is completed, the experts opined.