Police baton-charge, arrest protesting teachers in Karachi

Sindh Police on Wednesday baton-charged and arrested several protesting teachers to stop them from marching towards Red Zone on Wednesday evening. Around 2,500 college teachers from across Sindh were protesting outside the CM House. Police took action against them after they advanced further towards CM House. They fired tear gas shells too. As of Wednesday evening, dozens of teachers have been detained. Five teachers have been injured and shifted to the hospital.

“We are teachers not terrorists,” a protesting teacher said. Another protesting teacher added that they were ready to do whatever it takes for their rights.

“These policemen beat us with sticks without any shame,” said a teacher. They are the same law enforcers we taught when they were in school, she said.