Politics of anarchy has always hurt the country, says Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that politics of anarchy always hurt the country.

In a statement issued from Lahore on Wednesday, he said that political parties have responsibility to safeguard the interest of the country.

Chief Minister said that those elements who want to create anarchy in the country are making conspiracy for division of the nation.

He said basis of sustainable development of the country has been laid down in a short span of time.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar gave the approval to launch of motorbikes ambulance service in all the districts of the province in phases. The approval was given in the 20th meeting of Punjab Emergency Council held here on Wednesday in which procurement of new ambulances was also accorded approval. The chief minister directed to take immediate steps to overcome the shortage of ambulances in rescue emergency services.

Principle approval of granting special stipends to rescuers, during their training in emergency services academy, was also given. Appointment of Dr. Rizwan Naseer as DG Punjab Emergency Services Academy was given approval and till the appointment of the new DG, an additional charge will remain with Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

CM Usman Buzdar also directed to early complete the launch of rescue 1122 at tehsil level.

The meeting reviewed different matters pertaining to rescuers’ employment including proposals of providing financial aid and insurance of rescuers who died during service. While giving in-principle approval of providing financial aid to the rescuers, the matter was linked with the consent of finance and regulations departments. A special committee constituted under the chair of law minister Raja Basharat will submit final recommendations in this regard.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that implementation of safety code in the construction of high-rise buildings should be ensured along with the formulation of a foolproof system of patients’ shifting. SOPs should be immediately devised and unnecessary delay in purchase of ambulances and other types of equipment should be eliminated, he added.

The meeting reviewed starting community safety programme for students on the pattern of NCC and it was also decided to hold the meeting of Punjab Emergency Council every month.

Separately, Buzdar gave Dera Ghazi Khan division the status of a separate region of Prisons Department while around Rs 3.30 billion are being spent on different jails’ repair & maintenance schemes.

Usman Buzdar visited different jails during his field visits and announced to introduce reforms for bringing administrative improvements. Five regions of prisons department are functional in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Multan. Administrative matters were being affected as a vast expanse of Southern Punjab was included in Multan region.

On the direction of the chief minister, District Jails of Rajanpur, Layyah and Muzaffargarh, along-with Central Jail DG Khan, are included in the new region of DG Khan so as to bring necessary improvements.

An amount of Rs.60 crores will be spent on necessary repair and maintenance of various jails while new jails were being constructed in Rawalpindi, Khushab, Chakwal, Chiniot and Nankana Sahib with an amount of Rs50 crores.

District Jail has been constructed in Lodhran while high-security prisons project has been completed in Mianwali with an amount of Rs90 crores. Along-with it, water-filtration plants have been constructed in 34 jails besides construction of watch-towers for effective monitoring of different jails.

Meanwhile, Buzdar has directed to devise a business model for revenue generation along-with the direction to early complete CCTV cameras’ installation in Chunian tehsil.

He issued the directives while presiding over 27th meeting of Punjab Safe Cities Authority at his office here on Wednesday in which decision was made to start Punjab Safe City Project in Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa. These projects would be launched under the annual development programme, instead of public-private partnership mode.

The meeting decided to link Lahore Ring Road with safe cities project for the installation of CCTV cameras. Release of funds for dealing with operational matters of Lahore Safe City Project was also approved.

Usman Buzdar said that all the matters should be dealt with in accordance with the law and different options should be reviewed for starting safe cities project in other districts. The scope of this project was being extended to other districts as it was playing an important role in improving law & order, eradication of crime and public facilitation, he added and reiterated the commitment to make safe the province of Punjab through dexterous use of information and communication technologies.

COO of Punjab Safe Cities Authority informed the meeting that PC-I is approved and the prequalification process has been started for the launch of safe cities project in DG Khan and Taunsa.

Meanwhile, the scope of Lahore Safe City Project has been expanded to Shahdara Chowk and latest cameras have been installed at Thokar Niaz Baig while cameras’ installation is in process at other entry & exit points of the provincial metropolis. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Sumera Ahmed MPA, IG Police, Chairman P&D, ACS (Home), provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting.