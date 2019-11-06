Foreign leaders call on naval chief, agree to further enhance military ties

European Union Military Committee Chairman General Claudio Graziano and Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lanka Armed Forces Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, both visiting dignitaries were separately received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitaries laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and were introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting with General Claudio Graziano, matters of mutual interest and defence collaboration came under discussion. Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through participation in multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF) and Pakistan Navy’s independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP). General Claudio Graziano appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security & stability in the region.

Later, Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lanka Armed Forces called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including regional maritime security & stability, bilateral naval collaboration and different avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan Navy and Sri Lanka Navy were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability. The Naval Chief thanked the visiting dignitary for participation of Sri Lanka Navy in AMAN – 19, a Multinational Maritime Exercise hosted by Pakistan. The dignitary highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts in support of regional security, stability and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified military domains.