PTI ends boycott of ECP scrutiny committee

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to end boycott of the scrutiny committee formed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the foreign funding case. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in the previous hearing, raised an objection in its order over Deputy Attorney General Saqlain Haider representing the PTI as its lead lawyer in the foreign funding case. The PTI will now join the scrutiny committee with a new lawyer. On November 3, the ECP issued a notice to the PTI seeking reply over boycotting the scrutiny committee. In a notice, the election commission asked PTI whether its team will attend the scrutiny committee meeting which will be held on Nov 12. The PTI has submitted his reply to ECP over the matter today in which it maintained that the party has not boycotted the scrutiny committee. According to sources from PTI, the party has expressed willingness to attend the meeting of the scrutiny committee.