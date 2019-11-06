Army has no role in politics: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that the Army is an impartial institution and has nothing to do with politics.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in televised comments, said that dharna (sit-in) is a political activity and the armed forces of the country had no role in it.

`How could we have got involved in politics when we didn`t even have time to share with our families during the past two decades,` he replied. `The army has no role at all. Let me say it again that the support extended by the armed forces to democracy during the time of war on terrorism, it has never been there before. Democracy would bring political stability and with democracy this country would move forward.

.