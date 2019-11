KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conducted a live-fire demonstration on Wednesday at the military’s Sonmiani firing range in Balochistan.

President Arif Alvi, Air Chief Marshall Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayart among others observed the PAF’s firepower demonstration.

The chief guest on the occasion, President Arif Alvi, said the country’s armed forces are capable and ready to face all internal and external challenges.