Aqsa Kausar: Pakistan’s first female Google Developer Expert in machine learning

ISLAMABAD: Aqsa Kausar, an electrical engineering graduate from NUST (National University of Science and Technology) has become the first female Google Developer Expert in Machine language, from Pakistan.

Machine Learning is the application of Artificial Intelligence that helps the computer system to predict the outcome and take action accordingly without being explicitly programmed.

She has risen to acclaim at such a young age through her contributions to the field of Machine Learning. Besides, there are other various awards to her credit for holding workshops in events like Google DevFest 2018 and Google Cloud Next Extended 2019.

Aqsa currently working as an AI developer with a software organization named Red Buffer. Machine Learning is the scientific study of algorithms and statistical models that computer systems use to perform a specific task without using explicit instructions, relying on patterns and inference instead.