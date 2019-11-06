Chaudhry brothers calls on Fazl as deadlock continues

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi at their residence in Islamabad to discuss negotiations late on Tuesday.

Both discussing the opposition’s ongoing talks with the government negotiating committee regarding the Azadi March.

Chaudhry brothers have met Maulana Fazlur Rehman several times over the course of the past few days to facilitate the ongoing negotiations between opposition and government.

Earlier in the day, after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and leaders of the Rehbar Committee, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had expressed hope for a breakthrough over the Azadi March issue.

Speaking to media persons, Pervaiz Elahi said that the talks were held in a conducive environment. He added, “There’s no deadlock between us (government) and the leaders of protest march.”

He maintained that he came to meet Fazlur Rehman for reconciliation and to defuse the political tension in the country.

Elahi said, “Wait and pray for the outcome of the talks between the government and opposition.”