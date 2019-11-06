PM Khan directs authorities to visit venue of Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to visit the venue of Azadi March (sit-in site) and determine what assistance can be provided to the participants of the Azadi March.

The orders came after pictures of Azadi Marchers preparing to go to sleep in the biting cold and rain emerged on social media.

The prime minister said on Twitter that he has asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to visit the Azadi March sit-in site and determine what relief can be provided to the protesters.

I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants with the onset of rain and changing weather conditions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 6, 2019

After the PM’s orders, the relief teams have been providing first aid to the Azadi March participants.

The prime minister stated that the relief would be provided in view of the onset of rain and changing weather conditions.