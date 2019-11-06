Protection of country’s environment is the top priority of the Govt: PM

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the 7th Asian Regional Conservative Forum of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Islamabad on Wednesday, prime minister Imran Khan has said Protection of the country’s environment is the top priority of the Govt.

The prime minister Imran Khan also said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the first to deal with climate change by launching the Billion Tree Tsunami project, noting that the reason for its success was because locals – including women and children – were involved in the initiative.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Speech at the Inaugural Session of 7th Asian Regional Conservative Forum of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Islamabad (06.11.19) 1/6#IKTheHumanitarian@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/2O0jrMmLeP — PTI Central Punjab (@PTICPOfficial) November 6, 2019

The Prime Minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has also started another campaign under which vertical buildings will be constructed in the cities. He said the town planners need to be more conscious of environmental protection. He regretted that seventy percent of trees in Lahore were cut off in ten years which has made it one of the most polluted cities.

“People who worry about the environment are great human beings, I consider them spiritual because all religions talk about being selfless and thinking about others,” he concluded.