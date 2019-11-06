Woman who was fired for showing the finger to Trump’s car wins elections

In 2017, Juli Briskman lost her job after a picture of her giving US President Donald Trump the finger as she rode a bicycle next to his motorcade.

Yesterday, Briskman did a different kind of flipping though. She defeated Republican Suzanne Volpe and found herself a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for the Algonkian district.

The 52-year-old Democrat who was celebrating her victory spoke to the media and said :

It’s feeling fantastic, it’s feeling surreal. The last two years have been quite a ride. Now we’re helping to flip Loudoun blue.

Back when she had flipped Trump on his way to the golf club, a photographer had captured the still causing a social media storm.

Days later she had told her bosses that it was her and Akima, the government contracting firm she was working for the time, fired her.

But by then, Briskman was already active in local politics. But this incident gave her motivation to work at the elections in 2017, volunteer for Democrat Wexton’s campaign when she was running for Congress and then run herself.

Briskman spoke about her campaign being about actual issues and not the flipping incident and said:

I’ve lived in the district for over 20 years… We were a little concerned about that being the platform. Voters want to know you understand their issues.

But she acknowledged that her ‘notoriety’ helped her raise $150,000 for the race.