Owl gets rescued from fire, looks angry as hell

With its piercing yellow-eyed stare, deep, haunting hoot and mean hunting skills, the Great Horned Owl is exactly the kind that you used to read about in fairy tales by the Brothers Grimm.

It is also one of the most common owls in North America and is mostly found deep in the forest, but you could also spot one in the desert, hiding away in city buildings, or even your backyard! Just make sure to go out at night because, like most owls, these majestic creatures are nocturnal.

So it was no wonder that this owl was a little miffed when he was found near the lines of the devastating Maria Fire in Ventura County, hopping around the ashes. It was the middle of the day, he had lost his home and he could not find anywhere to get some sleep.

The bird was taken to the nonprofit Camarillo Wildlife for recovery, after which it will be released back to its home when conditions are safe.

Thanks to the hard work and bravery of firefighters like those at the Ventura County Fire Department, the Maria Fire has now been largely contained, with all evacuation orders lifted. “We’re pretty much in the mop-up stage now,” fire Capt. Steve Kaufmann told the media.