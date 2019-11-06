At least 15 killed in rebel attacks in Thailand’s south: army

BANGKOK: At least fifteen people were killed and another four injured in attacks by suspected Muslim rebels in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, an army spokesman said on Wednesday, the largest death toll in years.

South Thailand has been in the grip of a bloody insurgency that has killed more than 7,000 people over the last 15 years.

“Twelve were killed at the scene, two more (died) at the hospital, and one died this morning,” said Pramote, adding that the rebels took M-16 rifles and shotguns from the checkpoints.

The areas surrounding the checkpoints have been closed off and are currently under forensic investigation, he said.

Nails were also scattered on the roads in an apparent effort to slow the security forces, the army said in a separate statement.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said the perpetrators must “be brought to justice”, according to Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich.