PTI government unveils new card against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Tuesday stated that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz can’t travel abroad despite bails as their names are on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Talking to media, the minister apprised that names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were put on ECL on the requests of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

However, the minister extended best wishes for quick recovery of the Nawaz Sharif.

To a question pertaining to Azadi March, the interior minister opined that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has dealt with the sit-in issue wisely. He added, “Not on a single occasion, force was used on protesters by the government.”