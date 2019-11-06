Restaurant staff thrashed a family in Lahore

A restaurant Bashir Dar ul Mahi, situated at Hussain Chowk, Lahore thrashed a man and his family including a woman in front of several other guests who were chewing their food and enjoying this family drama live in action.

The man had accompanied his family to what he thought was a regular dinner but which turned out to be a really traumatic experience for him. The problem when the family asked the management for Sales Tax Number (STN). The restaurant manager denied the request and humiliated the family. The entire staff of the restaurant thrashed, abused and harassed the family.

The management stubbornly admitted that the restaurant does not pay the tax and therefore the request of family cannot be entertained. They further mentioned law enforcement agencies cannot bring them accountable.

Speaking to the media, the victim family demanded immediate action against the offenders.