India not happy with Kartarpur corridor | Daily Times

India and Pakistan have signed a deal that will allow pilgrims from India to visit Kartarpur, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines in Pakistan without a visa.

The Kartarpur corridor is a new entry point giving access to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Punjab. However, tensions between the two countries have often made it hard to access and this is being seen as rare cooperation. Sikhism was born in Punjab, a region that was divided during the partition of British India in 1947.

Indian and Pakistani officials signed the agreement at Zero Point, the international border between the two countries.

However, Indian official says with just days left to go before the official opening of the Kartarpur corridor allowing Indian pilgrims to cross into Pakistan to visit a revered Sikh shrine, Pakistan was adopting an uncooperative attitude that goes against the spirit of the pilgrimage.

A tweet by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday unilaterally announcing exemption of the 20$ fee for pilgrims on inauguration day and no requirement of passport as the document, has caused much confusion for the Indian side.

“For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off two requirements: i) they won’t need a passport-just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee to be charged on day of inauguration and on Guruji’s 550th birthday,” Imran Khan tweeted.

Sources said there is “absolute confusion” created by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet that no passports will be required to undertake the pilgrimage.

“This requirement is, however, mentioned in the MOU signed. There has been no offer from Pakistan to amend the MOU in light of Imran Khan’s tweet. Pilgrims are therefore unclear on the documents they need to carry,” sources said.

Moreover, former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu was slammed on social media for crediting Pakistan with successful peace efforts. He further maintained, “the Kartarpur Spirit can make pilgrims of us all, venturing out on a journey that breaks the barriers of history and opens the borders of the heart and the mind. A journey that our people can walk together towards, a future of shared peace and prosperity for India and Pakistan.”

Likewise, in another instance, Pakistan’s pure efforts to facilitate Sikh Pilgrims met with Indian media conspiratorial stance that is now being widely endorsed by masses.

Khalistan movement was dead and buried some time ago. Don’t know why many people bring it up again and again unnecessarily. Important to have faith in the Indian sikh community and leave the decision making to them. #KartarpurCorridor https://t.co/VWMHuaLNdC — Nik (@Nik59067) November 5, 2019 Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh stated sounded caution on Pakistan’s sudden decision to accept the 70-year-old demand to open #KartarpurCorridor, which, he said is aimed at pushing Pakistan-backed Khalistani groups into Punjab and revive a long-dead #Khalistan movement. pic.twitter.com/vHS1zkbIRh — Sam Martin (@researcher_sam) November 6, 2019