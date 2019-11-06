Twitter takes a dig at PTI leader Usman Dar, who is the current Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, in office since 3 December 2018 and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, in office since 10 October 2018.

Usman Dar’s controversial statement about Pashtuns has sparked a debate on social media. He, while answering a question in a talk show on a private news channel passed humiliating remarks about Pathans, saying ‘these Pathan hawkers sell blankets worth 50 rupees in 500 rupees.’

Netizens have thrown some shade at Usman Dar and opine that these remarks against Pashtun by Dar are completely unacceptable. Notably, Pakistan is on verge of catastrophic conflicts and the use of such racist remarks towards an ethnic group can further escalate the situation. This ethno centrist attitude of political leaders can create tension and vulnerability in the masses that can have widespread consequences.

Here is what twitter has to say about Usman Dar’s recent statement;

Statement of #Usmandar is strongly condemnable for the Deragotary Remarks against Pashtuns. #ShameOnUsmanDar — Ziauddin Khan Mamund (@ziauddinkhanpti) November 6, 2019

Ethinc attack on Pashtun are increasing day by day.National integration will remain myth in our country if certain mindset continue to consider themselves elite class.

Why Imran Khan always choice dumb ppl to represent him ?#ShameOnUsmanDar — Fahad Pirzada (@FahadPirzada13) November 6, 2019

On the other hand, some users came forward to support Usman Dar, saying it is merely a negotiating tactic of Pathans and they feel no shame in it.