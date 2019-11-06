Three martyred in DI Khan attack on FC vehicle

Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and a civilian were martyred on Tuesday when unidentified militants opened fire on an FC convoy in Dera Ismail Khan, according to police.

The incident occurred in the Bacha Abad area of the Kulachi tehsil. According to District Police Officer (DPO) DI Khan Dilawar Bangash, the FC personnel were on their way to a check post in Loni area when unidentified armed terrorists attacked them near Qasim river. “As a result, two FC personnel were martyred and two others sustained injuries,” he said, adding that a rickshaw driver also died in the attack.

The DPO said that after response by the FC personnel, the militants escaped.

The injured FC personnel were shifted to a hospital. The site of the attack was sealed off the by security forces and a search operation was launched.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies foiled a terrorist plot in Quetta on Tuesday and killed three terror suspects. The exchange of fire between suspects and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials took place in Ghabarg area on the outskirts of Quetta, a CTD spokesperson said.

The firing incident took place when the CTD personnel signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop but it continued to move and resulted in exchange of fire. The CTD personnel seized 35 kilograms of explosive material from the vehicle. Moreover, two sub-machine guns (SMGs), one pistol and hand grenades were also seized from the vehicle.

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for identification.