Maryam to stay in jail for another day as surety bonds not submitted

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will not be released from jail, as the party failed to submit her surety bonds.

The PML-N’s lawyer informed the Lahore High Court registrar that all the documents related to Maryam Nawaz’s bail had been completed. He requested the registrar to issue instructions for obtaining bail bonds.

The registrar rejected the request of Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer and stated that the surety bonds would be accepted on Wednesday now, as the time of the federal courts was till 3pm and all the judges of the accountability courts had also left.

The bail has been granted against two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each.

On November 4, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the verdict – reserved on October 31 – on Maryam Nawaz’s bail plea. The bench directed Maryam Nawaz to submit her passport in the LHC.

The detailed verdict stated that it has been agreed that Maryam Nawaz being a woman must be given bail, as she neither remained absconder nor did she created hurdles in interrogation.

The verdict further stated that corruption prevails in the country that needed to be controlled with firm hands. It added that the arrest of a person could not be used as indictment.

The LHC said it could not intervene in the matters of the trial court. It said allegations of withdrawal of Rs 700 million from the account of Maryam Nawaz needed further investigation.

It further said the statement of Naseer Abdullah submitted by prosecution was not attested by the Foreign Office and the statements of foreigners were still not recorded in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.