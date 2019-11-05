India blatantly violating basic human rights of Kashmiris: Alvi

India’s illegal actions to alter the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) and the imposition of communications blockade not only contravene numerous UNSC resolutions and international law, but also blatantly violate the basic human rights of the people of IoJ&K, President Dr Arif Alvi said on Tuesday.

He was talking to President of the Council of States of Swiss Confederation Jean Rene Fournier, who called on him at the Presidency.

He stressed that Jammu and Kashmir was not an internal affair of India, rather an internationally recognized dispute, pending on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for 70 years.

He highlighted that the bilateral Simla Agreement that India had been presenting to the world as the sole modus operandi for resolution of bilateral disputes between India and Pakistan had failed to produce any result since 1972.

President of the Council of States of Swiss Confederation Jean Rene Fournier said that Switzerland was a staunch supporter of human rights and would offer its good offices for resolution of Kashmir dispute, if both parties agreed, he added.

President Dr Arif Alvi highlighted that Pakistan attached great importance to our cordial and friendly relations with Switzerland and this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations.

He said shared belief in fundamental principles of democracy, human rights, justice and rule of law had been the defining elements of the excellent bilateral relations.

The President emphasized that Pakistan valued its long-term partnership with Switzerland in economic, trade and commercial fields.

He further said that the trade between the two countries had been increasing steadily, though was not yet commensurate with the true potential.

Appreciating Swiss investment in Pakistan, he underscored that the business friendly policies of the Government were bearing fruit as Pakistan had gained 28 places in the “Ease of Doing Business” index this year.

The President emphasized that the energy demand in Pakistan had created highly profitable opportunities for the Swiss companies to invest in the renewable, hydel and clean technology power generation projects.

He highlighted that there was also investment opportunities in research and innovation to increase productivity and profitability in crops, dairy, forestry, irrigation and water management, land management, seed production and biotechnology sectors of Pakistan.

He said that growth in all industries had placed great demands on all facets of Pakistan’s air, sea, rail and road and physical infrastructure. There was also a huge tourism infrastructure potential in Pakistan and Swiss firms could explore these investment opportunities, he added.