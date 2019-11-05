NAB arrests Sardar Hayat Khan Mandokhel in land case

NAB Rawalpindi arrested accused Sardar Hayat Khan Mandokhel in case of investigation against Sardar Hayat Muhammad Khan Mandokhel of M/s Exceed (Pvt) Ltd and others on the charges of taking over the land of Saidpur Model Village area. During investigation it was transpired that the application of accused to get the land for establishment of his site offices was just an eye wash, whereas the ulterior motive of accused was to grab the precious land of Saidpur CDA through corruption and corrupt practices. Accused deliberately concealing himself in order to avoid court proceeding. As per details, the Finance Wing of the CDA calculated liability of Rs 455.744461 million against the accused. The CDA requested NAB for recovery of liability from the petitioner accused. NAB Rawalpindi already filed Reference in Accountability Court Islamabad.