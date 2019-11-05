‘Haiya Ho’ — Rakul steals the show in this song from ‘Marjaavaan’

As the release date of ‘Marjaavaan’ comes closer, makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it is high on the buzzword. While the film’s first song ‘Tum Hi Aana’ depicted the pain of lost love, the second titled ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’ had Nora Fatehi burning the dance floor. Yet another track from the film, titled ‘Haiya Ho’ has now been unveiled and it features Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. Even though the song features Sidharth in some intense moments, it is Rakul who steals the show with her smouldering avatar! Sung by Tulsi Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal, ‘Haiya Ho’ has music and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is a recreated version of the ‘Chahe Meri Jaan Tu Le Le’ from the film ‘Dayavan’. Coming to ‘Marjaavaan’, the film Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. Rakul Preet Singh plays a pivotal role in the Milap Zaveri directorial.