KARACHI: An 11-year-old boy got mentioned his name in Guinness book of World Records by identifying the highest number of countries in a minute.

Resident of Karachi, Abro set the world record last month, October by identifying most countries in one minute.

The announcement was made by the Guinness World record whose website says, “The most countries identified from their outline in one minute is 57 and was achieved by Aima’az Ali Abro (Pakistan) in Karachi, Pakistan, on 8 October 2019.”