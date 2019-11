KARACHI: The Sindh Government imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and major cities of the province, on Tuesday.

In a meeting with officials of government and law enforcement agencies, the chief minister said that while he is not in favour of pillion riding, the recent murder of a doctor by motorcyclists has “forced him to take the decision”. In the rest of the province, the ban will be imposed on the 9th and 10th of the Islamic month.