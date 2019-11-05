World record Himalayan Ibex, “The Batura Monarch”

Hunting is his passion and obsession. The slightest instigation for the big game makes him completely restless and draws him towards the snowcapped highest mountain range in the world: The Himalayas, like a magnet, pulls a nail towards it.

Hesham lives in Lahore and was Born into a highly respected Agriculturist family of Punjab in 1975, Hesham Usma Khan loves hunting and has been to almost every nook & corner of the country, especially the rugged mountain areas including the Himalayan chain. He remembers that he would go for target practice with his Grand Father Khan Tariq Ismail Khan, a Known and very Educated personality, and civil Servant. This affair with the Guns at a very early age got over him completely and as he grew older, he started to go out for hunting with his cousins, uncles, and friends.

To him ‘Hunting is not killing animals mindlessly, but, it’s a highly sophisticated, scientific and laborious, as well as, dangerous sport. Those who make faces over the stuffed animals and consider hunting the animals as a cruel activity must remember that humans have been killing animals since the dawn of human civilization. The killing of animals is still going on as we “kill” Chicken, Goose, Goats, Lambs, and Cows, etc. However, shooting the animals for shooting sake and going for hunting certain animals in the wilderness is another ball game altogether.

Moreover, Hesham commented “I don’t go for the rare species of animals nor I unbalance the delicate order of nature because I go for Ibex (Which is in abundance in our country but on very high altitudes and hazardous environments. However, I pay a lot of money in the form of licenses which not only befits the c government but also helps the underdeveloped communities in our Northern areas like Baltistan & Gilgit, etc. He revealed that the hefty sum of money which is being paid for licenses by him and other hunters 80% of it goes to the local communities, while 20% goes to the Wildlife Fund for the protection & upkeep of the animals. It can go on for hours and hours when it comes down to narrate his hunting experiences and the most favorite hunting expeditions. His body becomes stiff, his movements swift, his eyes start gleaming and words start pouring out in an uninterrupted flow. When describing how it was and how it feels while hunting way up there in the freezing zone under the shadows of the snowcapped mountain range of Himalaya, where your blood vessels start freezing due to the intense cold. He starts sharing it all with you in these words, keeping huis listener spell-bonded, speechless and absolutely flabbergasted, “ It’s a different world out there, the city folks, comfortably stuck into their luxurious couches & Sofas near a fireplace in winter Most of the Time it’s a “Cliff-Hanger’ kind of experience as the viewers must have experienced in the famous movie . However, the ground reality is entirely different from watching a movie in a secure environment and scaling the high –altitude mountain peaks in the most rugged, hostile and up there, at 3454.5 meters in a Freezing zone with temperature as low as -30 Celsius with the cold winds blowing all around, its simply Chilling to your bones. And, that’s where you get A Himalayan Ibex!!

He calls it “A Labour of Love”, and all those hardships faced by him were worth it. While describing the mesmerizing details of the final day when he finally got his reward by the grace of Allah on 1st January 2016 on the top of the mountain where he shot down the biggest The beaming Hesham Usama Khan got so excited that he stood up from his seat The twilling of days, the 24 hours long vigilance and lookout in the vast wilderness for a glimpse of that much sought after Himalayan Ibex, many sleepless nights in small tents at the foot of the Batura Glacier and the unforgettable final night at an altitude of over 3000 meters, spent in a shoebox like , it all paid.