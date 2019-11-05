Karachi man dies due to unavailability of rabies vaccine in hospital

KARACHI: A man who contracted rabies while protecting his daughter from a stray passed away in Karachi on Tuesday.

The unlucky man died of the incurable disease rabies at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the government-run Jinnah Hospital last night following the unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine for on-time treatment.

Saleem, who was the resident of New Karachi area of the metropolis, was bitten by a rabid dog while attempting to save his four-year-old daughter six weeks ago.

Nine people have died of rabies at Jinnah Hospital this year, said Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali. The total number of deaths has reached 20 in Sindh.