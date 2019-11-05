IHC directs Firdous to submit written apology by Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday to submit a written apology regarding the second contempt of court notice by Saturday.

The IHC on October 30 issued a notice to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Awan under Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, according to which she maligned the court while giving a statement that the hearing of a petition on the release of former premier Nawaz Sharif on Saturday evening was “a special dispensation”.

While talking about her visits to the district courts, Awan said, “The conditions under which the lawyers are working and helping the petitioners is commendable.”

To this, Chief Justice asked the special assistant to improve the conditions of the district courts. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “You Firdous Ashiq Awan the PM’s special assistant, resolve this issue.”

Justice Minallah also informed the special assistant that there was a terrorist incident in district court in the federal capital’s F-8 area.