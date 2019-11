LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from the Services Hospital, on Tuesday.

Hospital sources claimed that the former prime minister had been discharged from the hospital where he had been undergoing medical treatment since the past two weeks.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz’s daughter Maryam are also present in the hospital with the former prime minister. Doctors from the Sharif Medical City also arrived at Services Hospital.