Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” Guzman’s son released after heavy fighting

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities released video of Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s son being arrested. He was later released following heavy fire from cartel members.

Heavy fighting broke out in northern Mexico on Thursday after security forces detained a son of the jailed drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán

A retired Mexican general has openly criticized the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador after the botched attempt to arrest the son of El Chapo — a rare challenge that’s raising concerns about growing discontent in the military.

Ovidio Guzmán was briefly held in the northern city of Culiacán last month but was freed after hundreds of gunmen launched a wave of attacks on security forces and blocked roads with burning vehicles.

The show of strength shocked even the most hardened observers of organized crime in Mexico.