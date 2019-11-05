How to report/block your stolen and snatched cell phones with PTA?

In order to file a stolen mobile complaint and block the phone, there are various ways available through which you can do so. You can choose the best way according to your own convenience. Mobile network operators block snatched/ stolen/ lost mobile phone within 24 hours.

You can lodge a complaint in the following ways.

Block Phone through Email

Email PTA at imei@pta.gov.pk, IMEI of a mobile device can be found by dialing *#06#

Block Phone through Fax

You can get your phone blocked by sending a fax to CPLC at 021-35683336 along with the IMEI number of your mobile phone.

Block Phone through Call

Call at PTA helpline 0800-25625, the complainant can also contact Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) helplines: 1102, 021-35662222 and 021-35682222 for lodging complaint.

Block Phone Online

Visit PTA official website i-e www.cplc.org.pk and follow the easy step includes the online blocking procedure for your Mobile Phone.

Check online PTA record before Buying a Used Mobile Phone

To check your phone’s IMEI online, you can log on to www.dirbs.pta.gov.pk. You can also send an SMS to 8484 with the IMEI number of the device in order to check the status of the device.