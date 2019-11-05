Imran ready to cater JUI-F’s valid’ demands except resignation

In a new development, PM Imran agrees to cater JUI-F’s valid demands except for the resignation, as per the sources.

Notably, the statement came as the PM held a meeting with special committee, led by Pervaiz Khatak, formulated to negotiate with opposition parties that are participating in Azadi March.

Interestingly, a similar situation was witnessed in 2014 when the government was willing to accept all the demands of Imran Khan during PTI sit in except the resignation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, The 66-year-old cleric said that the protest would continue he protest would continue until the prime minister steps down.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has accepted for hearing a petition demanding action against JUI-F chief Rehman for “challenging the writ of government delivering hate, provocative and seditious speeches against the state, the report said.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan has rejected the protestors’ demand to resign and said that the demonstration was an effort to get a deal for the release of the PML-N and PPP top leaders who are currently in jails due to corruption allegations.

Khan has reiterated that he would never give National Reconciliation Ordinance- like concession to leaders of the opposition parties facing corruption charges.