Umer Riaz, 33, has vowed to take his battle to the highest court in the land when his case was kicked out by Cardiff County Court after the University of South Wales told a judge he had ‘no prospect of success’. Umer, who came to the UK to study from Islamabad, Pakistan, received a pass, the equivalent of a third class degree.

He started studying chemistry in 2011 but had to re-sit his first year after failing to get the required credits. In 2014 his second year modules had to be deferred until the next year after he said he ‘suffered a fall’.

His unsuccessful claim argued that the decision not to allow him to take the outstanding modules was “unreasonable”.

Notably, he said he would “continue to fight this, even if I have to take it higher, even to the UN.” Mr Riaz argued it has affected his career prospects.

He tried to claim £200,000 in damages but the case was thrown out. However, the University of South Wales said all processes were followed “fairly and accurately”.

Mr Riaz, who represented himself during court proceedings, said: “I was quite good at my studies and I passed my English courses back home.

“I was the youngest and my family wanted to give me the opportunity for higher study. My parents were illiterate; they didn’t go to school.”

He said he wanted to continue to do a doctorate in organic chemistry.

He lodged an internal complaint with the university, which was unsuccessful, and took it to the Office of Independent Adjudicator where it was dismissed in 2018.

Now, he said he is going to take it to the High Court in London. Mr Riaz described the legal battle as “very stressful”.