Three-day weekends at Microsoft brings 40% increase in productivity

Microsoft Japan has tried to improve its workers’ work-life balance by making weekends a day longer and it is proved beneficial for the company. Despite workers spending 20 percent less time in the office, they actually became 39.9 percent more productive. Microsoft Japan gave 2,300 workers every Friday off during the Work-Life Choice Challenge Summer 2019.

The day off did not come out of their holiday allowance and their salaries remained the same throughout the month that it was trialed. Not only did productivity go up, but absence also went down by more than a quarter (25.4 percent) and the use of electricity went down by nearly the same amount (23.1 percent). Japan has one of the lowest job satisfaction scores in the world, leaving employers scratching their heads to try and improve that.

One of the reasons cited for the increase in productivity is that people realized they had less time to do their work so ended up spending less time in meetings. They were either cut altogether, shortened or took place online rather than face-to-face. Perhaps unsurprisingly, some 92.1 percent of workers said they enjoyed the four-day week and Microsoft said it was planning on repeating the exercise next summer.

They have also said they may roll it out at other times of the year. The idea of a three-day weekend is nothing new and in September Labor’s shadow chancellor John McDonnell promised to cut the average working week to four days with no loss of pay. He said: ‘We should work to live, not live to work. People in our country work some of the longest hours in Europe.’