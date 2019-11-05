Top-order batsman, Babar Azam, continues to streamline the best performance. He made 59 runs against 38 balls and snatched the record of Boom Boom Afridi who made 50 runs on 37 balls as a Pakistan Cricket captain.

59 runs are the ever best scores in the T20 Pakistani captains.

Babar also broke the all-rounder Mohamed Hafeez’s record of highest fatties in T20 international matches. Hafeez scored 10 Fifties in 86 innings while the captain scored 11 Fifties in 34 matches.

Not only that, but Babar has also been honored as the first Pakistani to score more than 1,500 runs in T20 matches. Besides Babar, Virat Kohli (1614 runs 2016) and West Indian opener Chris Gayle (1665 runs 2015) scored more than 1500.

The Pakistani T20 captain has scored 1551 runs so far this year, in upcoming two more matches with Australia, where he can snatch the record for the most T20 runs in a year from Chris Gayle.