Pakistan seeks loan tranche from IMF after successful final rounds of talks.

The second and final round of talks in this quarter of the year between the federal government of Pakistan and a staff mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are scheduled to resume from today in Islamabad.

In the meeting, the IMF will be provided briefing on tax collection by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) from July till December till year.

The IMF’s mission has arrived in Islamabad to conduct the first quarterly review of Pakistan’s performance under its $6bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) finalized in May this year.