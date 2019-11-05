Poland charges two with animal abuse over ‘nightmare’ tiger trip

“The two drivers Marco A. and Alessio D. jointly abused the tigers by failing to provide them with enough food and water, which led to the death of one of the tigers,” said Agnieszka Kepka, spokeswoman for the regional prosecutor’s office, quoted by the Polish news agency PAP.

The regional court rejected a prosecution request to detain the Italian men, who deny the accusations against them. The ill-fated trip began near Rome. The tigers were meant to be a gift from a breeding facility to a zoo in Russia’s Dagestan Republic, according to local media.

But they did not make it that far. On October 26 the tigers got stranded at the Polish border post with Belarus in the eastern village of Koroszczyn for four days, unable to leave their cages.

Belarussian customs officials said the veterinary documents presented by the drivers were insufficient, and one of them had an expired visa.

A zoo in the western Polish city of Poznan welcomed seven of the tigers last week, while a facility in the northern town of Czluchow took in the other two. Once they recover, the animals will be sent to a special facility in Spain.

The Poznan zoo said on their Facebook page last week that its employees discovered “a real nightmare” at the border post.

“The tigers were emaciated, dehydrated, with sunken eyes, excrement stuck to their fur, urine burns, in a total state of stress, without the will or desire to live… Maltreated, suffering and humiliated,” the zoo said.