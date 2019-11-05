JUI-F demands clarification from Shahbaz and Bilawal

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), demanded clarification from the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on absence in the opposition’s All-Parties Conference.

Today is the sixth day of the Jamiat-e-Islam (F) Azadi March and sit-in in Islamabad. JUI’s All Parties Conference is in progress at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in which a future course of action is being kept under consideration against the government.

Representatives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif are present at the meeting. Ayaz Sadiq is leading the N-league’s delegation. PPP’s Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Nayyar Bukhari, and Farhatullah Babar are present in APC.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded from the Muslim League-N and the PPP to clarify their position, saying that protesting against the government was only the decision of the JUI-F?

Do you want to get rid of the illicit government or extend its power? If a joint decision is to be taken, our party is also ready for resignations from the assemblies.

It should be noted that JUI-F has extended the 2-day deadline for the Prime Minister to resign.