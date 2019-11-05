Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, November 05, 2019


JUI-F demands clarification from Shahbaz and Bilawal

Web Desk

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), demanded clarification from the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on absence in the opposition’s All-Parties Conference.

Today is the sixth day of the Jamiat-e-Islam (F) Azadi March and sit-in in Islamabad. JUI’s All Parties Conference is in progress at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in which a future course of action is being kept under consideration against the government.

Image result for Shahbaz and Bilawal

Representatives of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif are present at the meeting. Ayaz Sadiq is leading the N-league’s delegation. PPP’s Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Nayyar Bukhari, and Farhatullah Babar are present in APC.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded from the Muslim League-N and the PPP to clarify their position, saying that protesting against the government was only the decision of the JUI-F?

Do you want to get rid of the illicit government or extend its power? If a joint decision is to be taken, our party is also ready for resignations from the assemblies.

It should be noted that JUI-F has extended the 2-day deadline for the Prime Minister to resign.

Submit a Comment