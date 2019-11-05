McDonald’s CEO fired after dating employee

McDonald’s has dumped its chief executive Steve Easterbrook after he engaged in a relationship with a colleague, the company announced on Sunday.

Easterbrook, who became CEO in 2015, “demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

In an email sent to McDonald’s employees, Mr Easterbrook expressed regret over the relationship, International media reported.

“As for my departure, I engaged in a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which violated McDonald’s policy,” Easterbrook wrote. “This was a mistake. Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on. Beyond this, I hope you can respect my desire to maintain my privacy.”

He also said that his time as CEO “have been the most fulfilling years of my working life.”

Mr Easterbrook is widely credited with revitalising the firm’s menus and restaurants, by remodelling stores and using better ingredients. The value of its shares more than doubled during his tenure in the US.