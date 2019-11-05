Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 226th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ on Monday.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. It discussed internal security, situation along Eastern Border, LOC and IOJ&K.

The commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full spectrum threat.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said: “We have attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan armed forces, all national institutions and above all the nation.

We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost. The Pakistan Army as organ of the state will continue to support national institutions as and when asked as per constitution.

“While Pakistan armed forces with support of national institutions and the nation are fully prepared and committed to thwart all threats, including on Eastern Border / LOC, continued cohesion of all national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeat inimical forces.”