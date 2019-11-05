Fissures in the opposition

Maulana Fazlur Rehman seems to be a lone, almost disregarded man in Islamabad despite amassing a sizeable, charged crowd from all parts of Pakistan, mostly Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. No major opposition party is going to back his dharna plan, or move to D Chowk and beyond with him. Sensing that he has landed in a blind alley, there is now talk of plans B and C. He is keeping his cards close to his chest, which appears to be a good political strategy to keep his followers charged. Earlier, his ultimatum to the prime minister – resign or else – got a lukewarm response from government quarters. Contrary to political pundits’ predictions, and his own words, that once the ultimatum expired he would move to the Red Zone to force Prime Minister Imran Khan to leave office, the seasoned politician from Dera Ismail Khan has planned to just prolong the dharna for the time being. That is another strategy, mostly played by politicians, to keep changing goal posts, to keep opponents guessing.

Rehman is convening an All Parties Conference to end his political isolation, and conclude the march logically. The conference is likely to be a low-key event after the Pakistan Peoples’ Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-N announced that their party heads would not attend. The most likely reason to keep away from the conference for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif is that the Maulana often takes extreme positions, which threaten the continuation of parliamentary democracy. Both parties have demanded resignation from the prime minister on several occasions, but not at the cost of chaos and turmoil.

In such circumstances, Rehman must be provided a safe exit, and thankfully, government’s decision to offer negotiations presents a silver lining. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has welcomed Rehman’s decision to avoid marching on D-Chowk, adding that the government would meet all demands of opposition parties, except resignation, through dialogue. The statement offers a sign of thaw in relations between the opposition and the government. Both sides need to change their tone and tenor and come to the table for talks. The opposition must learn from sit-ins of Dr Tahirul Qadri and Imran Khan that it is easier to start an agitation but difficult to culminate it logically. Also, the government must learn from the past that a prolonged dharna often hurts the government itself. *