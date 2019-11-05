‘No helmet no fuel’ violation

A few months ago, ‘no helmet no fuel’ initiative was launched in the twin cities. The motive of that decision was to decrease the number of casualties of motorcyclists due to head injuries.

Nowadays, there is no follow-ups, no check-and-balance on petrol pumps. Majority of motorcyclists roaming in the city with helmet and filling their petrol tanks and petrol-pumps owners are not following the ban instruction. Government should bound petrol pumps’ owners to implement safety laws and stop proving petrol to motorcyclists who don’t wear helmet.

MUHAMMAD AHTESHAM HAMEED

Rawalpindi