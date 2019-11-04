‘Ali Baba 40 Chor’ — classic tale with a musical and comical twist, premieres in Karachi

The cast and crew of “Ali Baba 40 Chor” along with celebrities, socialites and media graced the premiere of the much-awaited theatrical play at the Arts Council. The stellar interactive performance given by the actors, the tight-knit plot and storyline and the catchy songs and fun choreography kept not only the children but also the adults glued to their seats as well as in stitches. It may be noted that Ali Baba Chalis Chor performed in Bachpan ke rung 2019 and received much appreciation and applause. The play was selected among 50 plays for Napa’s festival. The famous childhood bedtime story of Ali Baba 40 Chor has been adapted and directed by Umair Rafiq with narration by Zain Qureshi.